Downtown area could be site of first 'parklet' in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Downtown area could be site of first 'parklet' in Tucson

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Parklet space idea (Source: Living Streets Alliance) Parklet space idea (Source: Living Streets Alliance)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A local organization hopes to bring the first ever ‘parklet' to downtown Tucson, but they are in need of donations.  

The Living Streets Alliance would like to put the parklet on the corner of Sixth Ave. and Seventh St. 

What exactly is a ‘parklet' – it is a mini park like space and seating area, generally put in an underused parking space; money for maintenance comes from private funding, not city taxes.  The hope is to increase green space downtown and possibly bring more people to the area.

Right now Living Streets Alliance has only raised $2,000, which is enough to start the permit process but is nowhere near their $17,000 goal.  Fundraising has been conducted mainly through an Indie Go Go account http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/build-tucson-first-parklet which ends today; however they will continue raising the necessary funds via their website at http://www.livingstreetsalliance.org/

To see how San Francisco, who has some of the first 'parklets' in the U.S. go online to http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyUP7glqHVo

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

