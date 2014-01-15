Streetcar celebrations begin at Main Gate Square

Today is the public's chance to get ‘up close and personal' with Tucson's modern streetcar.

The first of several streetcar celebrations will be at Main Gate Square near the University of Arizona. Festivities will start at 4 p.m. today near Euclid and University.

There will be stilt walkers, hoop dancers, acrobats as well as the U of A pep band and much more.

This will be a chance for the public to check out the streetcars on a more personal level, as well as to see the improvements that have been made to the downtown and university areas.

Activities will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Main Gate Square.

