Day 3 of TPD sweep for Isabel Celis

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
It’s happening at the Villa Pacifica Apartments near 29th and Swan in Tucson. "Bubbles up and the water comes out to here,” tenant Burnis Turner, said.
Hundreds of community members came together on Saturday morning to celebrate and mourn the life of a beloved Tucson girl, 6-year old Isabel Celis.
Tucson News Now has confirmed there is a major break in the Isabel Celis case.
In nearly 10 hours of surveillance footage, there is no sign of Isabel Celis, nor anybody outside her bedroom window. But the footage does capture all sorts of activity in the area.
Police released an age-enhanced rendering of Isabel Celis, more than three years after the six-year-old was abducted from her Tucson home.
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
