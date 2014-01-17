Day 3 of TPD sweep for Isabel Celis

It’s happening at the Villa Pacifica Apartments near 29th and Swan in Tucson. "Bubbles up and the water comes out to here,” tenant Burnis Turner, said.

The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.

Passengers call 911 while trapped for six hours on plane

The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.

The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.

Angry bride pulls gun out of wedding dress, points it at groom

Friday, Jan. 17, is the third day of the police sweep, with special patrols taking place in the neighborhood where Isabel Celis disappeared nearly two years ago.

Dozens of police officers are expected back on the streets, going door to door and interviewing neighbors and hoping to uncover any new information.

According to Tucson Police the effort so far has netted several new leads and is going faster than police anticipated. TPD initially stated they would patrol through the weekend, but they recently stated they would be finished by Saturday night.

Tucson News Now caught up with Sergio Celis, Isabel's father, who stated he hoped the revamped search efforts and a fresh set of eyes helps detectives bring his daughter home.

"Of course it's more than welcome and we wish it would've been done earlier if that's the direction this was going to take."

So far Sergio and his wife Becky have not been interviewed by detectives.

For more on this case go online to http://www.tucsonnewsnow.com/category/237578/isabel-celis.

