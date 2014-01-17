Scherzer's short term deal

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - In 2006 the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Max Scherzer with the 11th overall pick, it made history as it would become Missouri's first ever selection in the opening round. His career in the desert wouldn't be long though after some struggles, but things are different now, the Tigers gave him 15 million reasons why it should be different.

The AL Cy Young Award winner has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers for $15,525,000, setting himself up for an even bigger payday when he becomes eligible for free agency after the season.

Scherzer went 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 240 strikeouts as the Tigers advanced to the AL championship series against Boston. He made $6,725,000 last year, and another stellar season could put him in position to gain a deal similar to those of teammate Justin Verlander ($180 million for seven years) and Seattle's Felix Hernandez ($175 million for seven) or even the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw ($215 million for seven).

In 2008 Max Scherzer won his first three starts for the Tucson Sidewinders and was quickly named as the 4th best product in the Diamondbacks organization.

