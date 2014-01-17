Goalllllllllll!

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout will hold its 24th consecutive youth soccer tournament this year. Heralded as the kickoff to Tucson's busy winter season, the Shootout has generated tens of millions of dollars for the local economy with this year's impact projected to be $3.3 million.

There will be more than 5,000 players, participating with the coaching staffs and families attending. The Tucson Association of REALTORS* Shootout will bring more than 10,000 people to Fort Lowell Park on Friday night and generate 2300 room nights in local hotels.

Presented by Fort Lowell Soccer Club, the Tucson Association of REALTORS* Shootout is one of the premiere tournaments in the Southwest and the largest youth soccer event in Southern Arizona.

Our David Kelly was their during the opening ceremony and talked to one of the competitors that has watched the tournament grow since it kicked off in 1991.



Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

