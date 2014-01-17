Long makes history - Tucson News Now

Long makes history

Tucson, AZ (Thursday, January 16 2013) - Former FC Tucson player Aaron Long became the first player in club history to be selected in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft. The Portland Timbers selected Long with the 17th pick in the second round.

"From the first time Aaron played with us, we always knew he was an MLS talent," said FC Tucson Head Coach Rick Schantz. "It's great that he's been recognized at that level and I look forward to seeing him in preseason in Tucson."

Added FC Tucson General Manager Jon Pearlman: "I think the sky's the limit for Aaron. It's especially rewarding to have one of our original independent league players suiting up for one of the premier clubs in Major League Soccer."

Long began playing with FC Tucson in 2011 when the club was an independent team. He remained with the club during its first two seasons in the Premier Development League in 2012 and 2013.

Portland is one of ten MLS clubs who will travel to Tucson for MLS Preseason. The Timbers play two matches: against Sporting Kansas City on February 1 and against the Seattle Sounders on February 8.

