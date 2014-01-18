WBB: Cardinal crushes Cats

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

TUCSON, Ariz. – Seniors Kama Griffitts and Erica Barnes scored in double-digits for Arizona, but the Wildcats (4-12, 0-5) fell to No. 4 Stanford (16-1, 5-0), 96-52 at McKale Center on Friday night.

Griffitts scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers to lead Arizona. She also dished out a team-high three assists.

Barnes scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.

As a team, Arizona shot 40 percent from the field, including a 39 percent mark from the three-point line.

The Wildcats held Stanford to a season-low 33 percent from the charity stripe.

In the first half, the Cardinal made eight three-pointers and shot 67 percent from the field to lead, 52-31 at halftime. Stanford matched its three-point sharpshooting in the second half, making seven additional shots from behind the arc for a total of 15.

Previously, the most three-pointers by a UA opponent so far this season was five.

"They shot the ball well all over the floor, from behind the three-point line especially," Arizona Head Coach Niya Butts said. "They rebounded well. When they missed they had an opportunity to score and they did. I thought first half, early first half we competed. I don't think we kept the same intensity in the second half. I thought our effort could have been a little bit better in the second half."

Senior Chiney Ogwumike led Arizona with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wildcats will return to McKale to host No. 15 California on Monday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks.

