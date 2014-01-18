Don't walk on the paint

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - There are all kinds of eye popping stats that follow the undefeated Wildcats basketball team, trumping a 17-0 start is good place to begin. It's the most talked about and maybe the most visual, but it's the defensive numbers that are really telling. You just have to dig a little.

Each week during his weekly press conference Sean Miller describes a new angle to highlight how Kaleb Tarczewski's development is progressing. After holding ASU center Jordan Bachynski, a projected NBA draft pick next year, to zero field goals made, Miller discussed how good his low post game has become. The numbers back it up, Arizona's post defense has been stellar, limiting opponents to 40.8 percent shooting inside the arc to rank eighth nationally in two-point fi eld goal percentage defense.

Since Zeus is the man in the middle, the seven footer, the main post man, it's easy to look there first. Sometimes what's on paper will only give you a glimpse at what makes the defense tick. Miller also points to a couple of the new guys and why their impact has been immediate.

Rebounding is also part of the recipe here. Arizona has won the rebounding battle in 16 of its 17 games this season and ranks seventh nationally with a +10.7 rebound margin; UA is one of only two teams nationally to rank in the top 20 in both offensive (.408) and defensive (.730) rebound percentage.

Click on the video link above to hear Miller's take on his freshman defenders.

