Super Bowl pick em'

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Oddsmakers in this gambling city believe this Super Bowl is one of the most evenly matched ever.

Bettors seemed to favor the Denver Broncos early, though, and sports books on the Las Vegas Strip quickly adjusted their lines to make Denver anywhere from pick 'em to a 2-point favorite to win the title game.

Some sports books made the Seattle Seahawks favorites while others put up lines favoring the Broncos in a rare split for a game that could be the most bet ever. Still others played it down the middle.

Bettors quickly lined up to back their opinions with money. At the South Point hotel's sports book, a bettor put $25,000 on the Broncos within minutes of the end of Sunday's second game, moving the line from pick'em to the Broncos favored by one.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)