Bowman's big splash

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - "Once it hit Facebook my phone got to the point where it got hot, like it was physically hot to touch." That's what happens to your phone when it's announced that you'll be making your Nascar Spring Cup debut.

That was Alex Bowman's response to the reaction he got after the announcement was made that the BK racing team would fill their no. 23 car sponsored by Dr. Pepper in the Sprint Cup Series with the 20 year old Tucsonan. Bowman ran in all but one of the Nationwide series races last year finishing 11th in the standings.

I spoke with both Bowman, an Ironwood Ridge grad, and his father Monday. They had expected to officially make the announcment on Thursday, but the Nascar world couldn't wait to share the news about the newest face that will be added to the crowded class of Sprint Cup rookies.

"A lot of those guys are people I looked up to growing up, I mean shoot you're racing with Jeff Gordon, Kasey Kahne, Kyle Busch, all those guys." Alex Bowman has been racing short tracks since the age of 7 in Arizona and now he'll share the same track with the biggest names in racing.

Click on the link above to hear Bowman talk about making his Nascar debut in Daytona.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

