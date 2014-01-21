The billion dollar bracket - Tucson News Now

The billion dollar bracket

DETROIT (AP) - Correctly predicting the outcome of every game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament is no layup. There's now a $1 billion prize waiting for anyone able to pull off the feat this spring.

Quicken Loans Inc. announced Tuesday that it will team with investor Warren Buffett's Omaha, Neb.-based Berkshire Hathaway on the "Billion Dollar Bracket Challenge."

The Detroit-based mortgage lender says any qualified entrant who correctly predicts the winners of every game in the tournament will be paid in 40 annual installments of $25 million. A winner also can elect to receive an immediate $500 million lump-sum payment or share in that payment if there's more than one perfect bracket submitted.

Submissions are limited to one per household.

