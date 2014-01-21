PCC hosting alumni camp

Tucson, AZ – The Pima Community College baseball program staff and alumni are organizing a day on the baseball field for the kids.

The 2014 Baseball Alumni Camp will be at the West Campus baseball and softball fields (2202 W. Anklam Rd.) on Saturday, Jan. 25 from noon – 2:00 p.m. The camp is open for players ages 6-13.

There is a $30 fee for each participant that will include a camp T-shirt and admission to the Alumni Game, which will begin after the camp at 2:30 p.m.

The Pima baseball staff and alumni who will work the clinic include former major leaguers: Jack Howell, Tom Spencer, Gil Heredia, Clark Crist, George Arias, DJ Carrasco and Jerry Stitt as well as current professional players Julio Felix (Detroit Tigers), Jesus Castillo (Chicago Cubs) and Donald Veal (Chicago White Sox).

The camp fee can be paid on the day of the clinic OR mailed to:

Attn: Edgar Soto

2202 W. Anklam Rd.

Tucson, AZ, 85709

Please make checks out to PCC AZTEC ATHLETICS.

For more information contact Pima's Athletic Director Edgar Soto at (520) 206-6005 or email him at esoto@pima.edu.

Copyright 2014 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved