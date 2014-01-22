Different spin to Visit Tucson's new tourism campaign

According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident. No further details have been released.
According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident. No further details have been released.
The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days.
The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days.
More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.
More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.
According to Rio Rico Fire Department the 75-year-old man was found unresponsive by a pond on the course. There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.
According to Rio Rico Fire Department the 75-year-old man was found unresponsive by a pond on the course. There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.
A bill which would cut immigration by half in the United States is being supported by the White House. The bill which with the acronym RAISE would cut the number of green cards issued from 1,000,000 to 500,000 over the next ten years.
A bill which would cut immigration by half in the United States is being supported by the White House. The bill which with the acronym RAISE would cut the number of green cards issued from 1,000,000 to 500,000 over the next ten years.
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.