A bit too Cavalier

CLEVELAND (AP) - Markieff Morris scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-90 on Sunday night.

The Suns turned in a dominant second half, outscoring the Cavaliers 56-29. Channing Frye finished with 16 points, including four 3-pointers after halftime, and Goran Dragic scored 15 to help Phoenix pull off the comeback on the first stop of a four-game road trip.

The Cavaliers, who led by 20 late in the second quarter, fell to 1-3 on a five-game homestand considered crucial to their chances of staying in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and Luol Deng added 18 for Cleveland.

