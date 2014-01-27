Foles finishes off 2014 - Tucson News Now

Foles finishes off 2014

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The headline for December edition of Sports Illustrated read... "And then Nick Foles happened." Also included on the cover was the coverboy himself as Nick Foles' year seemed to reach the apex of a wildly successful season as the Eagels shotcaller.

On Sunday Foles added one more notable milestone to his year of firsts. On a field littered with the NFL's biggest names, the former Wildcat was named the 2014 Offensive MVP in the Pro Bowl.

After taking over the starting role from Mike Vick a few weeks into the season Foles finished the year with 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns, and let's not forget Foles was the author of an NFL record tying 7 touchdown passes in a single game.

