Lefty in limbo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Phil Mickelson flew to Georgia to see a doctor about his lower back pain, hoping to defend his Phoenix Open title.

Mickelson withdrew after making the cut at Torrey Pines because of his back injury.

He says joints had locked up and specialist Tom Boers restored his mobility. Mickelson says he still has some inflammation that will take a week or two to subside. He plans to fly to Arizona on Wednesday with hopes of playing the Phoenix Open.

Mickelson says he would sit out this week if it were any other tournament. But the Arizona State alum considers Scottsdale a second home and he wants to play. He will have a light practice session, and if everything feels good, he'll consider playing.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.