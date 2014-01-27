Suns sink Sixers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Gerald Green scored 30 points and Goran Dragic had 24 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 124-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

There was no need for a Suns comeback in this one. They led wire-to-wire over the hapless Sixers, one night after they rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to win at Cleveland.

The Suns made their first six shots and 10 of 11, and raced to a 16-point lead. Green made his first seven shots until he botched a fastbreak dunk.

Markieff Morris scored 13 points and had four blocks. The Suns blocked 12 shots.

Green and Dragic, Phoenix's starting backcourt, combined to make 19 of 25 shots and the Suns shot around 60 percent for most of the game.

Michael Carter-Williams had 22 points and 11 assists for the Sixers, who have lost 10 of 12.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.