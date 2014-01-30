Richters to face additional charges in Pinal County

It’s happening at the Villa Pacifica Apartments near 29th and Swan in Tucson. "Bubbles up and the water comes out to here,” tenant Burnis Turner, said.

It’s happening at the Villa Pacifica Apartments near 29th and Swan in Tucson. "Bubbles up and the water comes out to here,” tenant Burnis Turner, said.

The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.

The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.

The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.

The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.

The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.

The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.

The Richters, accused of holding three sisters captive are scheduled to appear in a Pinal County Court on Thursday morning.

Just two days ago, Fernando Richter appeared before a Pima County Superior Court judge to face additional charges of assaulting a corrections officer.

According to court documents both Fernando and Sophia Richter are expected to travel to Pinal County to face a judge there at 9 a.m. this morning. Investigators state that county is where the Richters lived for two years prior to moving to their Tucson home last August. The allegations of abuse came to light in November; this was after two of the girls escaped, looking for help from neighbors at the midtown home.

The Richters were charged with kidnapping and child abuse in Pima County, where Tucson Police say the couple kept the girls isolated from the world. Court documents indicate the girls were monitored by video surveillance and sometimes even forced to use their closets as bathrooms.

Today the couple will be in Pinal County to face further charges there, where police say a majority of the crimes happened in a home in Catalina. The residents of the Richters former home are now saying there are signs of former security measures; neighbors there also say they remember hearing loud music playing at odd hours, but state they did not think anything of it.

"It give me the chills because we didn't know, my husband and I were like how could we be so naive, not even look over the wall and know that the little girls were in there," stated a former neighbor Celeste Flores.

Stay with Tucson News Now both on air and online today, for updates on this case as they come in.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.