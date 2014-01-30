Richters to face additional charges in Pinal County

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
It’s happening at the Villa Pacifica Apartments near 29th and Swan in Tucson. "Bubbles up and the water comes out to here,” tenant Burnis Turner, said.
According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident. No further details have been released.
The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days.
More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.
According to Rio Rico Fire Department the 75-year-old man was found unresponsive by a pond on the course. There were multiple stings to the man's scalp, face, arms, and neck.
A bill which would cut immigration by half in the United States is being supported by the White House. The bill which with the acronym RAISE would cut the number of green cards issued from 1,000,000 to 500,000 over the next ten years.
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
