Major League Soccer returns to Tucson

Many Tucson soccer fans have been counting down the days until the Desert Diamond Cup, but they won't have to wait until February 19.

Major League soccer is returning to Tucson tomorrow when the Portland Timbers take on Sporting Kansas City in a pre-cup match-up.

The Sporting Kansas City team, the MLS Cup champions practiced yesterday at the soccer fields near Country Club and Ajo Way.

Tucson's first pre-cup game starts tomorrow at 6 p.m.

For a complete list of teams participating in the Desert Diamond Cup tournament click here - http://bit.ly/1cCFT2m.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.