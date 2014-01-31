Major League Soccer returns to Tucson - Tucson News Now

Major League Soccer returns to Tucson

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Many Tucson soccer fans have been counting down the days until the Desert Diamond Cup, but they won't have to wait until February 19.

Major League soccer is returning to Tucson tomorrow when the Portland Timbers take on Sporting Kansas City in a pre-cup match-up. 

The Sporting Kansas City team, the MLS Cup champions practiced yesterday at the soccer fields near Country Club and Ajo Way. 

Tucson's first pre-cup game starts tomorrow at 6 p.m.

For a complete list of teams participating in the Desert Diamond Cup tournament click here - http://bit.ly/1cCFT2m.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:38:40 GMT
    Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

  • Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:12:55 GMT

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

  • breaking

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:55:28 GMT
    Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:31:36 GMT
    Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

Powered by Frankly