Timbers will be tested early

A total of 10 MLS teams will pass through Tucson this preseason, many of them will arrive full of questions marks, not Portland. They made it all the way to the Western Conference Championship, had the coach of the year, and they bring it all back.

Timbers 2nd year head coach Caleb Porter arrives here under completely different circumstances than he did in Portland's first trip to Tucson last year. 12 months ago he was a rookie coach in the MLS working with a new team on the big stage, it was a pretty good debut.

Now the expectations are a little higher and the Timbers will get a pretty good gauge as to where they're at after their first week of practice. They'll get to scrimmage the MLS defending champs Sporting KC on Saturday at the North Stadium in the Kino Sports Complex.

