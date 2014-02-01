Bubba leads in Lefty's homecoming

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Phil Mickelson made it to the weekend in the Phoenix Open, a week after withdrawing at Torrey Pines because of back pain.

The defending champion shot a 4-under 67 in his afternoon round Friday at cool and breezy TPC Scottsdale, leaving him eight strokes behind leaders Bubba Watson and Matt Jones.

Watson and Jones were 12 under. Watson followed his opening 64 with a 66, and Jones had his second straight 65 - both in calmer conditions in the morning.

The 43-year-old Mickelson felt soreness in his back two weeks ago in Abu Dhabi, and pulled out of his hometown event at Torrey Pines after making the 36-hole cut. He flew to Georgia to see back specialist Tom Boers and was told his facet joints locked up.

