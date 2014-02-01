Former Wildcats lead Triple Crown nominees - Tucson News Now

Former Wildcats lead Triple Crown nominees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Undefeated Shared Belief and Breeders' Cup Juvenile runner-up Havana lead the list of 413 early nominees for the Triple Crown series for 3-year-olds.

It's the most nominees since 2008, when 449 horses were made eligible for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes during the early nomination phase.

Trainer Todd Pletcher has a record 42 horses nominated - or 10.2 percent of the overall total - including Havana, stakes winner We Miss Artie and Commissioner, and fillies StopchargingMaria and Forward Gal. Pletcher made 32 horses eligible in 2012. He has three Triple Crown victories, including last year's Belmont with Palace Malice.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert was second with 18 nominations, followed by Steve Asmussen with 13 and D. Wayne Lukas with 12.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly