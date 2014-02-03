Stadler's Scottsdale homecoming

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Kevin Stadler won the Phoenix Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title when playing partner Bubba Watson missed a 5-footer for par on the final hole.
Stadler, the 33-year-old son of PGA Tour winner Craig Stadler, closed with a 3-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over Watson and Canadian Graham DeLaet.
Stadler won in his 239th PGA Tour start, earning a spot in the Masters - a tournament his father won in 1982. The Stadlers are the ninth father-son winners in tour history.
Stadler finished at 16-under 268 at TPC Scottsdale. Raised in Colorado, he played in Denver Broncos colors, wearing an orange shirt and blue pants and hat.
Watson shot a 71, and DeLaet had a 65.
