Commodore commitment

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - In the world of college football, and you can argue this, the most competetive stage is the SEC. Some shy away from it, some welcome it, Sabino offensive tackle Andrew Mike wants in.

Mike also got the invitation, so that helps. Actually, he recieved scholarship offers from over a handful of blue bloods in college football royalty. Mike's final four choices were Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, and Penn St. A pretty good list to be on and he made his choice Monday.

Mike chose Vanderbilt but added the choice was anything but easy. When it came time to lock down his decision, the SEC allure and academics led the list. Vanderbilt seemed to offer the best platform for each.

The 6'7 280lb offensive tackle says he will remain at the same position when he arrives in Nashville to begin his freshman year. Mike is listed as the 13th best recruit out of the state of Arizona (Yahoo Sports) and the 60th best offensive tackle in the nation. He is regarded as a three star recruit on most boards.

Click on the video link above to watch KOLD sports anchor Dave Cooney's segment on Mike. The upper right hand box features the raw interview.

