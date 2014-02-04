NBA gushing over Goran's week

PHOENIX – After helping the Suns to a 4-0 record last week and to five straight wins overall, guard Goran Dragic was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2, the league announced today.

This is the second NBA Player of the Week honor of Dragic's career, and is his first as a member of the Suns as he previously earned the distinction for the week of April 1-7, 2012, while playing for the Houston Rockets.

Dragic helped Phoenix to a 4-0 week, which included three road wins to complete a sweep of a four-game road trip as the Suns have tied a season-long with their current five-game winning streak. The sixth-year guard averaged 26.8 points on 63.9 percent shooting from the field and 69.2 percent shooting from three-point territory, in addition to posting 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds while playing just 29.2 minutes for the week.

Dragic tied a career-long streak with four straight games with 20-plus points, matching his streak from the previous time he won Player of the Week with Houston in 2012.

Here is a game-by-game recap of the week for Dragic:

Jan. 27 @ Philadelphia: Had 24 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3FG), seven assists and three steals in 124-113 win.

Jan. 29 @ Milwaukee: Tallied 30 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3FG, 8-8 FT) in just 23:33 of playing time in 126-117 win; fewest amount of time needed for a Sun to score 30-plus points since Cedric Ceballos in 1990.

Jan. 30 @ Indiana: Scored game-high 28 points (11-21 FG) in 102-94 win to lead the Suns to a season-sweep of Indiana and give the Pacers just their second home loss of the season.

Feb. 1 vs. Charlotte: Led Suns with 25 points (10-14 FG) in 105-95 victory to extend streak to five wins.

Dragic is the second Suns player to win Player of the Week this season, joining Markieff Morris who did so the week of Nov. 4-10. Phoenix last had two different players win Player of the Week in the same season in 2006-07 when Steve Nash (three times) and Amar'e Stoudemire both did so.

The Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Suns return to action on Tuesday night as they host the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. (Phoenix time) on FOX Sports Arizona and NBA TV. The game will be broadcast on Arizona Sports (98.7 FM).

