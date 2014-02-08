Ducks denied in desert swing

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Jordan Bachynski had a career-high 26 points and blocked Joseph Young's reverse layup at the buzzer, helping Arizona State hold off hard-charging Oregon 74-72 on Saturday.

Arizona State (18-6, 7-4 Pac-12) dominated the first half, building a 20-point lead while the Ducks flailed at both ends.

Oregon (15-8, 3-8) put together a furious rally behind Young and its press in the second half, using a 34-11 run to take the lead with 5 minutes left.

Young scored all of his 29 points in the second half and hit four 3-pointers, but couldn't get his final shot past Bachynski's long arm, sending Oregon to its fourth 2-point conference loss.

Jahii Carson had 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Arizona State, which had 15 turnovers that led to 21 points for Oregon. Shaqueille McKissic added 15 points.

