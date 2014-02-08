The Dragon drops career high 34 pts

PHOENIX (AP) - Goran Dragic scored 13 of his career-high 34 points in the final seven minutes and the Phoenix Suns pulled away to beat the depleted Golden State Warriors 122-109 on Saturday night.

Dragic, who also had 10 assists, topped 30 points for the sixth time this season as the Suns (30-20) pulled a half-game ahead of the Warriors (30-21) for the sixth-best record in the Western Conference.

Gerald Green added 25 points and P.J. Tucker had 16 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for Phoenix.

Stephen Curry had 28 points and Harrison Barnes 23 for the Warriors, who were without front-line starters Andrew Bogut and David Lee.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)