WBB: Cats stun Sun Devils

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Carissa Crutchfield scored a career-high 20 points to lead Arizona to a huge upset over No. 11 Arizona State 68-49 on Sunday.

Arizona (5-18, 1-11 Pac 12) has endured a tough season, losing two players to ACL injuries and another who withdrew for personal reasons, but won its first Pac-12 game of the season in impressive fashion, avenging Tuesday's 60-36 loss at ASU.

The Wildcats had an early 8-0 run, including a Crutchfield jumper, en route to a 30-24 halftime lead.

Arizona's lead hit 10 after Erica Barnes' jumper at 16:25 of the second, which started another 8-0 run, while ASU missed seven straight shots and never mustered a challenge down the stretch.

Deja Mann led Arizona State (20-4, 9-3) with 15, but Arizona limited the Sun Devils to 25 points below their season average in scoring.

ASU shot 32 percent and made just 2 of 12 from beyond the arc.

