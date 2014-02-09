WBB: Cats stun Sun Devils

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

A's minor leaguer Casey Thomas dies unexpectedly at age 24 in Phoenix

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

D-backs offense comes up short in D.C.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Carissa Crutchfield scored a career-high 20 points to lead Arizona to a huge upset over No. 11 Arizona State 68-49 on Sunday.

Arizona (5-18, 1-11 Pac 12) has endured a tough season, losing two players to ACL injuries and another who withdrew for personal reasons, but won its first Pac-12 game of the season in impressive fashion, avenging Tuesday's 60-36 loss at ASU.

The Wildcats had an early 8-0 run, including a Crutchfield jumper, en route to a 30-24 halftime lead.

Arizona's lead hit 10 after Erica Barnes' jumper at 16:25 of the second, which started another 8-0 run, while ASU missed seven straight shots and never mustered a challenge down the stretch.

Deja Mann led Arizona State (20-4, 9-3) with 15, but Arizona limited the Sun Devils to 25 points below their season average in scoring.

ASU shot 32 percent and made just 2 of 12 from beyond the arc.

