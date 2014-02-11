Duncan looks to make AZ home again

Twitter: @Cooney247

Scottsdale, AZ (KOLD) - Shelley Duncan has a pretty impressive Arizona baseball resume and until now his professional career was not a part of those accomplishments. The former CDO state champ and Wildcat All-American is hoping to call the desert home once again after signing a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks.

Duncan was invited to Spring Training this year at the Salt River Fields with the big league club. Nothing will come guaranteed as the list of players invited to camp outnumbers those in years past. That means more opportunity, advantage Duncan. The competition for one of those open bench spots began Tuesday as position players reported to camp.

One other note regarding Shelley's return to Arizona is that he will be reunited with his father Dave Duncan, an assistant to Dbacks GM Kevin Towers. The first baseman and outfielder hit .182 in 20 games for the Rays last year. Many believe it's unlikely that he's anything more than organizational depth at this point, so he's got a lot to prove this March.

The link in the far right corner features Dave Cooney's raw interview with the new Diamondback.

