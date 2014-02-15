Wildcat fans and romantic couples share Valentine's Day - Tucson News Now

Wildcat fans and romantic couples share Valentine's Day

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Valentine's day is one of the biggest nights for restaurants and bars throughout the city but on Friday many split the business between die-hard wildcats fans and couples.

The Frog and Firkin sports bar on University Boulevard welcomes plenty of wildcats fans on Valentine's Day but the bar wasn't without some romantic pairs.

"If there's a couple that wants to enjoy Valentine's Day with a U of A win, we got a spot for them," said Frog and Firkin manager Michael Owings.

A Scottsdale husband surprised his wife with a spontaneous trip to Wildcat territory. The couple met at the University of Arizona and make an effort to visit the campus when they can.

"She wanted to see the game," said Eric Fellows. "She did ask 'okay we're going somewhere for the weekend to some remote cabin where we won't get reception because we like to see the ASU - U of A game so I said, well actually we're going to be really close to the stadium, but not in Tempe," Eric Fellows said.

Farther south downtown, restaurants like the Cup Cafe at the Hotel Congress had a busy night too, with sumptuous desserts and a Valentine's Day menu prepared for guests.

"Oh we're completely sold out this evening. Even with the large game going on and even with all the other restaurants that are open, people love to come," Cup Cafe manager Karlen Ross said. 

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

    GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:43:12 GMT
    Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

    A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

  • Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:23:58 GMT
    Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

  • CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

    CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:17:02 GMT
    Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  

    According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly