Creepin' on the Cats

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jordan Adams scored 24 points and UCLA opened the second half with a 14-0 run on the way to an 80-66 victory over Utah on Saturday.

Adams had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for UCLA (20-5, 9-3 Pac-12), and Norman Powell had 13 points before fouling out with 50 seconds remaining.

UCLA, coming off a 92-74 victory over Colorado on Saturday, has won six of seven since Utah beat them 71-67 on Jan. 18 at the Huntsman Center despite Anderson's season-high 28 points - the last time Utah gave up 25 or more by an opposing player. That loss dropped the Bruins out of the AP top 25, and they haven't been back since.

Delon Wright scored 16 points for Utah (17-8, 6-7). The Utes, who came in with a 3-game winning streak, are 3-29 on the road since Larry Krystkowiak became coach in 2011-12.

Pac-12 Standings

TEAM CONF OVERALL Arizona 10-2 23-2 UCLA 9-3 20-5 Arizona State 8-4 19-6 California 8-4 17-8 Colorado 7-5 18-7 Stanford 7-5 16-8 Utah 6-7 17-8 Washington 6-7 14-12 Oregon State 5-6 13-10 Oregon 3-8 15-8 Washington State 2-11 9-16 USC 1-10 10-14

