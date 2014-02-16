The Trumbo factor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks traded for Mark Trumbo for his power at the plate, and the slugger says he's ready to provide some big swings for his new team.

He also thinks he can help out in other areas.

Trumbo says Sunday he is looking forward to improve his all-around game as well.

Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt led the National League with 39 home runs last year, but no other player had more than 14 homers for the Diamondbacks.

So general manager Kevin Towers made adding a power hitter one of his top offseason priorities. He got Trumbo from the Los Angeles Angels in a three-team deal.

