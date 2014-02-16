Match Play bracket released

(AP) - With the top two players in the world taking next week off, Henrik Stenson has the No. 1 overall seed in the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

The Swede, who won both the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai in 2013, will face 67th-ranked Kiradech Aphibarnrat when the event gets underway Wednesday at Dove Mountain in Marana, Ariz.

World No. 5 Justin Rose (vs. Scott Piercy), No. 6 Zach Johnson (vs. Richard Sterne) and No. 7 Rory McIlroy (vs. Boo Weekley) hold the top spots in their respective regions.

Here is a look at the complete bracket and tee times.

http://www.pgatour.com/content/dam/pgatour/docs/pdf/2014/02/16/2014-WGC-AccentureMatchPlayChampionship-PDF-bracket-seeded.pdf

