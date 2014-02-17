Pac-12 admits 'missed call'

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - In the last 72 hours there has been a buzz over whether or not technical fouls should've been called at the end of the double overtime thriller in Tempe Friday. It now appears the answer here is... yes.

Pac-12 officials handed in their official reviews of Friday's game and admitted that a call should have been made on the final play of the game. The Pac-12 acknowledged Sunday night that "the officials missed the call" and should have handed out a technical foul to Arizona State's Jahii Carson for hanging on the rim with five-tenths of a second left.

The Pac-12 acknowledged that the officials did review the final play, but it appears now they did so to properly determine how much time to put on the game clock.

Arizona State moved to 8-4 in conference play and 19-6 overall. The signature win may have stamped a trip to the NCAA tourney barring a disaster. Sean Miller is expected to address the media today and we will have more reaction today at 4pm. Follow @Cooney247 for the latest details as they become available.

