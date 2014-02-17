Suggs extends his stay in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Terrell Suggs has signed a four-year extension with Baltimore that saves the Ravens salary cap room and puts the linebacker in position to finish his career in Baltimore.

The 31-year-old Suggs signed a six-year deal in 2009 that expired after the 2014 season. Now he's signed through 2018.

At a news conference Monday to announce the extension, Suggs said, "Sizzle will be a Raven for life."

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome says, "It allows us to have the opportunity to pursue some of our own guys but also be prepared when free agency opens."earned his sixth Pro Bowl invite in 2013. The 11-year veteran is the franchise leader with 94½ sacks. was expected to count $12.4 million against the salary cap. Now he's at $7.8 million.

