Alcorn St. series postponed

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of Arizona baseball program has adjusted its weekend schedule once again to accommodate weather-related travel complications for Alcorn State. Instead of a doubleheader Saturday, there will now be two games on Sunday.

The series will now begin at 6 p.m. Saturday evening at Hi Corbett Field, with the two games Sunday are slated for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The visiting Braves will not arrive in Tucson early enough on Saturday to play at 1 p.m., which was announced yesterday when the schedule was initially shuffled.



Tickets purchased in advance for Friday's game will still be honored at Saturday's game. Tickets purchased for Sunday will be valid for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Sunday will be a double dose of Sunday Funday promotions, with half-off select concessions items all day and kids will have chance to run bases after the second game.



General admission single-game tickets start at $8 for adults and $5 for seniors/youth. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as tickets purchased the day of the game are $2 more.

Print-at-Home is the quickest and recommended method of ticket delivery. When fans purchase single game tickets online or over the phone, they can choose print-at-home and the tickets will be emailed directly to the customer. Tickets can be printed on a home printer and bought straight to the entrance gate to skip any ticket lines.

For continued coverage of Arizona baseball, follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/ArizonaBaseball and on Twitter and Instagram @ArizonaBaseball.



Arizona-Alcorn State Series Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 22

Game 1 – 6 p.m.



Sunday, Feb. 23

Game 2 – 2 p.m.

Game 3 – 6 p.m.

