Furyk falls from bracket

Match No. 58 – Rickie Fowler (No. 53) defeated Jim Furyk (No. 20), 1 up

Marana, AZ (PGA.com) - Unlike round three, where Rickie Fowler never led until he won 1 up on the 18th hole, Fowler today got off to a quick start, going 3 up on Jim Furyk through four holes. Furyk chipped away at that lead and got the match to 1 up through seven holes, but Fowler added more birdies on No. 9 and 11 to take another 3-up lead.

Once again, Furyk chipped away at the 3-up lead, making birdie on holes No. 13-15 to square the match with three holes to play. A bogey by Fowler on the 16th gave Furyk his fourth consecutive win on a hole and his first lead, but true to form for this quarterfinal match, it went to all square on the next hole when Furyk missed the green with his approach and failed to get up-and-down for par. Furyk missed the green again on 18 and failed to get up and down, handing Fowler a 1-up win.

Fowler advances to the semifinals for the first time in his four starts at the Accenture Match Play Championship. In his six matches won, he's defeated players with a combined record - at the time of the match - of 72-50, including Furyk, who was 15-13 entering the quarterfinals match.

Fowler will be 25 years, 2 months, 10 days old on Sunday. A victory at the Accenture Match Play Championship would make him the fourth-youngest winner of a World Golf Championships event.

Youngest winners of World Golf Championships Events:

Tiger Woods, Bridgestone Invitational, 1999–23 years, 7 months, 30 days

Tiger Woods, Cadillac Championship, 1999–23 years, 10 months, 8 days

Tiger Woods, Bridgestone Invitational, 2000–24 years, 7 months, 28 days

Tiger Woods, Bridgestone Invitational, 2001–25 years, 7 months, 27 days

Fowler's path to the semifinals:

R1 – defeated Ian Poulter (No. 12), 2 and 1

R2 – defeated Jimmy Walker (No. 21), 1 up

R3 – defeated Sergio Garcia (No. 6), 1 up

R4 – defeated Jim Furyk (No. 20), 1 up

Fowler (No. 53) has authored four upsets thus far. As the lowest-ranked player remaining, if he were to go on to win, he would join Kevin Sutherland (2002) as the only champions to win the Accenture Match Play Championship by defeating six better-seeded players.

The lowest-seeded player to win the Accenture Match Play Championship:

No. 62, Kevin Sutherland, 2002

No. 55, Steve Stricker, 2001

No. 52, Geoff Ogilvy, 2006

Furyk leaves the Accenture Match Play Championship with a 15-14 record. The T5 is Furyk's first top 10 since finishing third at the 2013 BMW Championship (September 15). He is still looking for his first PGA TOUR victory since the 2010 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, a span of 75 events.

