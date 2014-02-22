Semifinal tee times - Tucson News Now

Match Play semifinal tee times

Round 5 Pairings and Starting Times

Sunday 2/23/14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tee

Time

 

Player

 

Player

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

07:05 AM

Match 61

Jason Day

vs

Rickie Fowler

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

07:20 AM

Match 62

Ernie Els

vs

Victor Dubuisson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship Match  - Approximate Starting Times: 12:00 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Match for Third Place - Approximate Starting Times:  11:40 a.m.

 

 

