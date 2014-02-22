Match Play semifinal tee times

|
Round 5 Pairings and Starting Times
|
Sunday 2/23/14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tee
|
Time
|
|
Player
|
|
Player
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
07:05 AM
|
Match 61
|
Jason Day
|
vs
|
Rickie Fowler
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
07:20 AM
|
Match 62
|
Ernie Els
|
vs
|
Victor Dubuisson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Championship Match - Approximate Starting Times: 12:00 p.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Match for Third Place - Approximate Starting Times: 11:40 a.m.
|
|
