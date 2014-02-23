Carey makes combine debut

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcat Ka'Deem Carey was not short on confidence when he took the podium in Indianapolis. Here was Carey's sales pitch to his potential employers at the NFL combine.

"I would say a mix between Adrian Peterson and LeSean McCoy," Carey said. "Definitely a mix between the two. Adrian Peterson runs hard and Lesean McCoy, he has the shakes in the open field to break the safety down."

Carey ran the 40 yard dash on Sunday morning clocking in at 4.65 on his first attempt and 4.62 on his second. His official time was 4.7 seconds when the day was done. While his overall time did not impress, his 10yd split did. 1.6 seconds is considered ideal for WR and RB, Ka'Deem was clocked at 1.59.

Carey's 40 times were just a portion of the combine. He will have to bench, run the shuttle, and of course keep selling himself to a sea of NFL brass.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.