What a Day

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) - Jason Day won the Match Play Championship on Sunday by surviving the amazing par saves of Victor Dubuisson.

The most riveting event in its 16-year history ended on the 23rd hole at Dove Mountain when Day rolled in a routine birdie putt from 4 feet on the 15th hole. It was his first World Golf Championship.

Nothing else about this day was routine.

Dubuisson hit out of a cactus behind the first green, up the thick grass and onto the green to stay in the match on the 19th hole. On the 20th hole, he smashed wedge through a desert bush to get to his ball and watched it roll to 7 feet for another par.

But the Frenchman ran out of magic on the 23rd hole.

