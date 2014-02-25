This weeks Pac-12 "King"

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

TUCSON, Ariz. – University of Arizona baseball player Scott Kingery was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

A sophomore outfielder, Kingery rapped out a team-best 10 hits as he batted .500 (10-for-20) while leading the Wildcats to four wins in five games last week. He added five runs scored and five runs batted in to go along with seven stolen bases on the week. He reached base at a .542 clip and recorded his first outfield assist of the season.

Kingery's week began in fine fashion last Tuesday when he went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. With the Wildcats tied 7-7 against Utah Valley, Kingery singled with two outs in the bottom of the 14th inning. He then stole second base and scored the game-winning run on Tyler Krause's walk-off double to centerfield.

The Phoenix, Ariz., native collected a hit in all five games last week, including multiple hits in all three games of the Alcorn State sweep over the weekend. In the three wins against the Braves, he was 7-for-11 (.636) at the plate and drove in five runs. He stole five bases on the weekend and threw out a runner at the plate from centerfield to end an inning in Game 2.

Kingery is batting .452 with nine runs scored and six runs batted in over eight starts this season.

Arizona returns to action this weekend for a three-game set against Seton Hall. The series begins Friday evening at 6 p.m. at Hi Corbett Field.

Copyright 2014 Arizona Athletics All rights reserved