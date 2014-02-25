Mr. & Mrs. Foles

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - This one is for all you romantics out there. I know, I know, Valentine's Day was two weeks ago, but this is an easy sell for Wildcat fans. Yesterday capped quite an eventful year for Arizona's all time passing leader on the field, but it's what happened off the gridiron making headlines Monday.
On Sunday Foles proposed to his girlfriend Tori Moore, a former UA volleyball player. They met in 2009 when both were playing at UA. Moore is no stranger to the NFL world, her brother Evan was journeyman tight end playing with the likes of the Browns, Packers, and yes the Eagles.
I guess I'll end this story with the the most important part... Tori said yes. Congrats Nick.
