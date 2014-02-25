Bledsoe's baby steps toward return

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - January 10th was the last time Suns guard Eric Bledsoe stepped on a basetball court, Monday he made his return. It wasn't a game, it wasn't a practice, but it was a start.

After undergoing surgery to repair cartilage in his knee, many speculated that the 24 year old would ride the pine for the remainder of the season. On Monday Bledsoe participated in a 3 on 3 pick up game to begin testing his knee. While doctors have not laid out a spefic timetable on his return, it's definitely a step in the right direction.

At 33-22 the Suns currently own the last and final spot in the Western conference. Bledsoe's return, at any time, would be a welcome addition to a late season playoff push.

