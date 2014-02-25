Too much Love

PHOENIX (AP) - Kevin Love fell one assist shy of his second triple-double in three games, and the Minnesota Timberwolves used a late outburst to beat the Phoenix Suns 110-101 on Tuesday night.

Love, whose first career triple-double came at Utah on Saturday, had 33 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who trailed by eight with 7:57 to play, then outscored the Suns 24-6.

Rookie Shabazz Muhammad had a career-high 20 points and Corey Brewer added 18 for Minnesota.

Markieff Morris scored 24 and Gerald Green 19 for Phoenix. Goran Dragic scored 16 but fouled out with 3:46 to play, the third time he's fouled out in his career and first this season. The Suns' P.J. Tucker grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds.

