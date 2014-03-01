Seton Hall & UA game suspended

TUCSON, Ariz. – Persistent rain showers prompted umpires to suspend Saturday's University of Arizona baseball game against Seton Hall, which was leading 1-0, in the middle of the fourth inning. The game will be continued from the point of interruption beginning at noon Sunday and will immediately be followed by the third and final game of the series.



Tyler Boyd's two-out solo home run to right field put the Pirates in front, 1-0, in the top of the fourth inning. Arizona starter Cody Hamlin struck out the next batter to end the top half of the frame. As rain intensified between innings, umpires called for a 30-minute delay before officially suspending the game at 4:10 p.m. local time.

When the game resumes Sunday at noon, Arizona is scheduled to send Kenny Meimerstorf, Riley Moore and Bobby Dalbec to bat against the Pirates. Left-hander Anthony Elia pitched three scoreless innings on Saturday before the game was suspended.



Saturday's start time was initially slated for 6 p.m., but UA officials on Thursday moved the start time to 2 p.m. because of the impending forecast. Teams did not take infield batting practice or pregame warmups as officials kept the tarp on the field to protect against morning and early afternoon showers. The start of the game was delayed until 2:30 p.m. to allow the grounds crew to prepare the field.



The overnight forecast calls for more rain showers. The National Weather Service lists a 30-percent chance of showers Sunday morning, but conditions are forecasted to improve throughout the day.



Once the suspended game is completed on Sunday afternoon, a 30-minute break is expected between games.



Arizona (6-3) will pitch lefty Tyler Crawford in the finale, while Seton Hall (5-2) has yet to announce a starter.



Seton Hall (5-2) won Friday's opener, 9-1.

