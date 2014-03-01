UA Softball rained out - Tucson News Now

UA Softball rained out

TUCSON On a day with four separate rain delays, the tarp's fifth trip to cover the infield proved to be the final as the umpires canceled Saturday's remaining action.

The Wildcats will not make up their contests with UT Arlington and Iowa, scheduled to be played Saturday at 4:00 and 6:00 p.m., respectively.

Arizona is will play Indiana Sunday at 1:00 p.m., field conditions permitting, to finalize its participation in the Wildcat Invitational.

Six games were scheduled to be completed on Saturday, however, in a day with four separate rain delays, just one and a half games were able to be completed. Longwood defeated Indiana 7-2 in the first game while the Hoosiers led Valparaiso 5-0 in the top of the fifth inning in game two.

In all, three games will be wiped out by the rain and one will be postponed. Longwood and Valparaiso will make up their game at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

