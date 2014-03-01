Dbacks & Cubs game suspended

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A split-squad game between the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks was canceled Saturday night because of lightning and heavy rain.

Top pitching prospect Archie Bradley had been scheduled to make his first start of the spring for Arizona. Edwin Jackson was slated to pitch for the Cubs.

Earlier on Saturday, the Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 in a split-squad game shortened to 4½ innings by rain. The Cubs' split-squad game against the San Francisco Giants in Mesa also was washed out.

