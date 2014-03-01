Carson's final curtain call

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Jermaine Marshall scored 22 points, Jonathan Gilling matched his season-high with 15 and Arizona State pulled away in the second half to roll past California 78-60 Saturday in the Sun Devils' final home game of the season.

It might have been the final game at Arizona State for Sun Devils' sophomore star playmaker Jahii Carson, who many expect to make himself available for the NBA draft after this season. Carson had nine points and four assists.

The Sun Devils (21-8, 10-6) moved into sole possession of third place in the Pac-12, a half-game ahead of Stanford, which plays at No. 3 Arizona on Sunday.

Justin Cobbs scored 15, Jordan Mathews 14 and David Kravish 12 for Cal (18-11, 9-7) at the end of a rough trip to the desert.

