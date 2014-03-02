Miley makes spring debut

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Right-hander Tim Hudson made his first start since breaking his ankle on July 24, pitching two no-hit innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Sunday.

Hudson, who signed a two-year, $23 million free-agent contract over the winter, threw 27 pitches and struck out a batter. He also helped turn a first base-to-shortstop-to pitcher double play to end the second. He broke his ankle while covering first base against Atlanta.

Left-hander Wade Miley pitched four innings and gave up a run on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts for the Diamondbacks.

