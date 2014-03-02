The desert belongs to Harvick

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Kevin Harvick charged to the front early and dominated the rest of the way Sunday for his second straight Sprint Cup victory at Phoenix International Raceway.

Coming off a disappointing finish at the Daytona 500, Harvick had the fastest car in practice and kept it rolling in the race, leading 224 of 312 laps on the odd-shaped mile oval.

Harvick won the fall race at PIR for Richard Childress Racing after Carl Edwards ran out of fuel at the white flag. Harvick needed no help Sunday, quickly moving to the front after starting 13th and pulling away on a series of late restarts to win in his second race with Stewart-Haas Racing. It was Harvick's fifth Sprint Cup win at PIR, most on the career list.

Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished second, pole sitter Brad Keselowski was third and Penske Racing teammate Joey Logano fourth.

